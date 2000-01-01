Winamac officer, paramedic honored for life saving efforts

On Nov. 11, Officer Evan Morrow of the Winamac Police Department was dispatched to a child who had fallen into the Tippecanoe River and was unresponsive. Jason Rogers, who was on duty in the Emergency Room at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, ran from the hospital to the scene and assisted Office Morrow in performing CPR on the child. Officer Morrow and Rogers then transported the child to PMH's Emergency Room and assisted the staff with the child's care. The child was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children and has since made strong steps in their recovery. Both Officer Morrow and Jason Rogers were officially recognized on Thursday, Nov. 30 by Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell for their extraordinary life saving efforts.