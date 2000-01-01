Winamac opens up trash bids, discusses firework donations

Five sealed bids for a new trash collection contract were opened by the Winamac Town Council during a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 9. The bids were from LAP Waste, Waste Management, APEX Waste, On Point Waste Services and Republic Services. The lowest bid was from On Point Waste Services, which was $154,800 for a five year contract and an additional $5.75 for an additional container per month. After the bids were opened and read, it was stated that the town council will take them under advisement until town manager Brad Zellers reviews the bids to make sure they meet all bid requirements. Given the scarce fireworks donations this year, clerk- treasurer Kendra Craft said that the Community Foundation of Pulaski County has offered to start a firework pass through fund if they are interested. They board approved the fund for one year.