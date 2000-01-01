Winamac park shelter house, restrooms open

The Winamac shelter house and restrooms are now open in the main park but work is still pending in regards to the whole project.

The shelter and restroom project has been underway since February when the old structure was demolished. The new structure was recently opened to the public but still needs a little work. Winamac Town Manager and parks board member Brad Zellers said a punch list is being created and the landscaping has to be finished. Dirt has been added to the area to even things out but it still needs to be seeded.

The restroom and shelter project not only involved a new shelter and restrooms but also removing the old playground equipment in the toddler area and replacing it with safer equipment, replacing the surface or ground covering in that same area, and installing a permanent cornhole game, Frisbee golf course and new basketball boards and nets.

With the matching grant of $132,000 the total estimated project cost was $264,000. The town is responsible for a 50% match. Part of the installation of the toddler playground equipment, the Frisbee golf course and the basketball boards will be in-kind work to meet the match grant.

As the biggest part of the project, the shelter and restrooms is almost complete, the project will focus more on finishing the toddler area. The old equipment has been removed and the new equipment was installed along with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ground cover.