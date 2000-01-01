Winamac Parks and Recreation Board follows town lead regarding pool

Members of the Winamac Parks and Recreation Board followed the lead of the town council regarding the proposed community pool.

The board, during a regular meeting on April 4, approved to write a letter stating they will not be pursuing a pool but instead move forward with a splash pad.

Board president Chris Schramm said the town council has rejected the pool again and he has had several people ask him about a splash pad.

The Community Foundation of Pulaski County is the pass-through for the funds that were collected from the community pool fundraisers and for donations that were made. As part of being the pass-through, if the community pool group did not raise enough funds to build a pool within a certain time period, the community foundation board would have the option to decide what the raised funds could be used for. The foundation is now asking for letters from the parks board and the town council saying that the entities will not be moving forward with the pool project. They would also like a copy of the minutes when the town council and the parks board approved to reject the project.

The town council approved to not move forward with the project with a 3-1 vote during the March 11 meeting.

Chris Schramm said the board needs to wait and see if they have money before any further discussions regarding a splash pad are made.