Winamac parks and recreation board prepares for bridge inspection

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board is preparing for a required bridge inspection as they are finding the funds for it.

The board will be asking the town council for about $3,500 to help cover the inspection. Town manager Brad Zellers, who is also a member of the board, said he will be asking the town council to allocate the funding from the rainy day funds.

Parks and recreation board secretary Kim Burke said, during a regular meeting on May 2, asking the council for the funding will cause a little less work.

The inspection and the lead testing will cost about $6,500. There is about $3,000 in the bridge repair budget. The lead inspection of the paint will cost about $2,500 and has not been done in the past.