Winamac parks board considers repaving projects

Due to some needed maintenance, the Winamac parks board will be looking into potentially conducting a couple different repaving projects at the town park. Parks manager Aaron Spanley noted at a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3 that the walking trail through the park and the basketball courts will need some attention soon. President Renee Calabrese reminded the board that resurfacing the walking trail is in the board's five year master plan. Secretary Kimberly Burke said that town clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft had suggested that they use some money from the park gift fund. It was agreed that the walking trail needs the most help, especially since it is frequently used. To date, the trail has only been patched, not completely redone.