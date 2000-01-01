Home / News / Winamac parks board considers repaving projects
The Winamac parks board is looking into repaving the walking trail in the town park.

Winamac parks board considers repaving projects

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Due to some needed maintenance, the Winamac parks board will be looking into potentially conducting a couple different repaving projects at the town park. Parks manager Aaron Spanley noted at a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3 that the walking trail through the park and the basketball courts will need some attention soon. President Renee Calabrese reminded the board that resurfacing the walking trail is in the board's five year master plan. Secretary Kimberly Burke said that town clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft had suggested that they use some money from the park gift fund. It was agreed that the walking trail needs the most help, especially since it is frequently used. To date, the trail has only been patched, not completely redone.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here