Winamac parks board discusses ADA playground surfacing

The Winamac parks board continued their discussion with parks manager Aaron Spanley about putting in ADA compliant swing set surfacing. During a parks board meeting on Thursday, March 7, Spanley presented two quotes he had received for the surfacing, but advised that he would be meeting the following week with another company out of Fort Wayne. The board discussed the fact that the swing set is towards the back of the park, which there are concerns with impacts from flooding.