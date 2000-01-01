Winamac parks board elects officers, Calabrese named president

The Winamac parks board reconvened for their first meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 5 and held an election for officers. The first on the list was to elect a president for 2023. Two board members were nominated for the position, Renee Calabrese and Steve Miller. Miller was appreciative of the nomination, but declined to take the position. A vote was then taken to appoint Calabrese to the position and it passed unanimously. Miller was then nominated and approved to be vice president, Kimberly Burke was approved as secretary and Justin Schramm was approved as the board's attorney.