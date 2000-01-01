Winamac parks board hears about possible improvements

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members are planning to see more improvements made to the park facilities in 2021.

Parks members heard from parks manager Dave DeLorenzo, who talked about some future plans, and boardman Jon Chapman, who shared information that he recently heard, during a regular board meeting, Dec. 3.

DeLorenzo suggested that when the tree trimming of the pine trees at the softball field occurs, he would like the company to trim a few more trees.

Currently there is only about $320 left in the fund.

After some discussion it was determined that the tree trimming might have to happen after the new year when there is more funding in the budget.