Winamac parks board learns about proposed story trail project

As promised, Beth Crawford formally introduced her "story trail" project to the Winamac parks board at a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7. Crawford shared that she learned of this type of project when she was walking with her grandson at a park in Fishers. Crawford explained that the "story trail" would consist of pages of children's books displayed on 20 to 22 aluminum posts in frames along the walking trail at the town park. Each post would hold one page of the story and would be about 40 paces apart. She added that the posts will need to be concreted into the ground and the frames would be placed at an angle for ADA accessibility and drainage purposes. The stories would be changed out seasonally and would contain good lessons for children such as kindness and hope. She assured that the stories would not contain any political or controversial material. The goal of the project would provide early literacy opportunities for children and teaching moments for families as well as promote physical activity.