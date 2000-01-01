Winamac parks board likely to donate to swinging bridge project

Memorial Swinging Bridge Project leaders Kathi Thompson and Greg Henry were in attendance at a recent Winamac parks board meeting where they formally asked for monetary support from the board. Board member Dan Murphy agreed that the project would be worthwhile, but said his biggest concern is coming up with an amount right now without knowing exactly what budget the funds would be coming from. Schramm asked for the board's decision, and they reached a consensus that they want to give something, but would prefer to wait a month and see where their funds and budgets are at first.