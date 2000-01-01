Winamac parks board still in need of board appointment

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board said they are still in need of a board appointment as of their regular meeting on March 2. The appointment recommendation has to come from the Pulaski County Public Library board. Parks board member and town manager Brad Zellers said that he has contacted the library in the last couple of months, but they will have to follow up with them again. If they do not have a recommendation, they may have to consider other options to fill the seat.