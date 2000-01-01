Winamac parks board touches base on items ahead of spring

The Winamac Board of Parks and Recreation discussed a few different items during a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6. First, the parks board reorganized and officers were elected. Reorganization occurred at the February meeting because the January meeting had been canceled. Renee Calabrese will continue to be president, Steve Miller is vice president and Kimberly Burke is secretary. Justin Schramm is retained at the board's attorney. Town manager Brad Zellers provided some information during the park manager's report in light of Aaron Spanley's absence. Town manager Zellers first advised that the school color run will be held on April 7. He added that the soccer field has some damage that will need to be repaired.