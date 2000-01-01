Winamac parks board wading in questions regarding pool

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board are ready to move forward with the proposed pool project but there are several questions to wade through.

During a regular board meeting on April 6, parks board president Courtney Poor announced that the board has been given the green light from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to apply for grants.

Several questions were brought up about the pool and concerns voiced.

Boardwoman Pat Bawcum said before she approves anything regarding the proposed pool project, she wants to make sure there is money to sustain it.

Boardman Chris Schramm agreed that until there is enough money to sustain the pool, he is not in favor of the pool.

After hearing the concerns of the board, Poor said he would like to see a work session with the board and the town council.

Board attorney Justin Schramm reminded the board members that the project is under a timeline and there is a completion date for the project although at the time of the meeting he was unsure of the date.