Winamac parks board welcomes Mynark as new member

Rick Mynark was welcomed as the newest member of the Winamac parks board during a regular meeting on Thursday, April 6. Mynark was appointed to the position by the Pulaski County Public Library Board. The open position on the parks board comes after Dan Murphy did not seek reappointment for his seat after the first of the year. In addition, the parks board also heard a project update and exploratory project proposal from Brandi Larkin and Don Darda of the Pulaski County Tribe. Larkin came before the board with a list of potential plants that may be planted in previously approved areas such as the hillside entrance, around the artesian well, pollinator garden, grassy nook and along the riverbank. As for their proposed exploratory project, Larkin explained they are looking into building an amphitheater somewhere in Pulaski County.