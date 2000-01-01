Winamac passes updated golf cart, speed limit ordinances

As a result of several past discussions, the Winamac Town Council passed both a revised golf cart and a revised speed limit ordinance during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. On Monday, the council had an updated golf cart ordinance in front of them for approval. An item that was taken out was the stipulation that "no children under 48 pounds, that would require a child safety restraint seat, are permitted to ride on a motorized cart." It was also added in the ordinance that any unsafe operation of golf carts will still be ticketed as appropriate. The council later addressed Ordinance #12 of 2023, the revised speed limit ordinance. The ordinance formally designates posted speed limits to be enforced as posted.