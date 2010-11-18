Winamac plans route for leaf pickup

The Town of Winamac will begin picking up leaves left by the roadside by residents on Monday, Oct. 19.

Pickup will continue during the fall or until a majority of the leaves have fallen. Residents are advised to put their leaf piles by the roadside but not in it. Residents are also advised not to compile the leaves on sidewalks or in the alleys.

The pickup route on Thursdays includes the north edge of town up to CR 100 N.