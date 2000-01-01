Winamac Police Chief announces retirement

Winamac Police Chief Mike Buchanan announced he will soon be retiring during a regular Winamac Town Council meeting Feb. 12.

Buchanan announced that his retirement will be effective July 1.

Buchanan suggested the council begin to think about hiring another officer, especially if the council appoints someone in-house to be the next chief. At this time there is a reserve officer who is interested in a full-time position on the department. He has been a reserve officer for about one year for the sheriff’s office and has helped the Winamac Police Department, according to Buchanan. The reserve officer would need to attend the police academy to receive the proper certifications.

“We appreciate all the work you have done for the town for a good many years,” said councilwoman Judy Heater. “We are going to miss you. You have been a good police chief.”

Town manager Brad Zellers said he would like to see the council appoint someone at least a month or more before Buchanan leaves, so the new chief can be trained by Buchanan.

Town clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said there is funding in the police account for a seventh officer for a short time period.