Winamac Police Chief gives department update, splash pad project moves forward

Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell announced two new hires to the department: full-time deputy Ryan Austin and part-time deputy Phil Foerg, who might be starting full time in the fall. Both deputies stated that they are happy to be on board and are ready to serve their community. Brad Zellers announced that he had received the permit for the splash pad. He also stated that most of the features that will be installed in the splash pad have arrived, and work on the shelter is moving forward.