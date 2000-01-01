Winamac Police Department approved to look for additional officer

The Winamac Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners reconvened for their first meeting since February to approve the advertisement for the hiring of a seventh officer. The department is looking for an additional officer due to Officer Pickens going to the police academy in January and Lt. Ryan Austin becoming the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school resource officer. Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell added that he has the funding in his salary budget to hire a seventh police officer starting immediately. He said that once they go through the entire hiring process it would be about six to eight weeks before the new officer could fully start. The request to advertise the new position passed unanimously.