Winamac Police Department considers officer incentives

Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell and the Winamac Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners recently discussed possible incentives they could offer to help recruit officers. Chief Campbell advised the board that officer Phil Foerg's last day with the department was March 9. He has since taken a job with the Monticello Police Department. Campbell recalled that Foerg's reason for leaving had to do with the benefits and opportunities that department offers. Board member Tom Murray asked what they could do to keep officers. Campbell responded that recruitment is a bigger issue than retention. Chief Campbell said that one of the main ways to find certified officers is to offer an incentive of some kind. An incentive may include a two year contract and/or a sign on bonus.