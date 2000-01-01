Winamac Police Department hires new officer

Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell recently brought forth his recommendation to hire a new officer. He advised the Winamac Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners that they held a hiring process and they had two good, qualified applicants. They were both certified, but one of the applicants was not eligible for the 1977 Fund, so he was not able to go any further. However, Campbell said that Charles "Chuck" Kent met all the requirements for the 1977 Fund. He said that he is a very qualified officer who has served the Delphi Police Department for 17 and a half years and has been a part-time officer for the Flora Police Department. He is also a firearms instructor.