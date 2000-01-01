Winamac police department on lookout for golf cart violations

According to the Winamac Town Council meeting on Monday, July 12, the Winamac Police Department is going to be continue to pass out warnings and eventually fines to those who have continued to violate the town's golf cart ordinance. At the meeting, council president Tom Murray brought up that he has seen a lot of golf cart violations recently, and stated that he would like the police department "to crack down" on the violators more. Town marshal Tyler Campbell responded that they have been, and they are currently taking more of an educational enforcement route first before they start writing out tickets.