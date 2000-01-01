Winamac Police Department teaches safety at bike rodeo
By:
Megan Galbreath
As the weather gets warmer and summer approaches, kids of all ages will be soon be out and about on their bicycles. The Winamac Police Department sponsored a bike rodeo on Saturday, May 21 to educate kids on a variety of safety measures to help them practice being cautious and vigilant around traffic. Although it was the first year for the event, it saw a good turnout with about 30 kids in attendance.
