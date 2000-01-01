Home / News / Winamac Police Department teaches safety at bike rodeo
Participants used their new skills to maneuver through an obstacle course that was set up across a portion of Main Street and the adjoining parking lot. Both were blocked off for the duration of the event.Tom White and Ron Simshauser of the Panhandle Pathway along with Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell helped kids throughout the day with removing training wheels and pedals.

Winamac Police Department teaches safety at bike rodeo

By: 
Megan Galbreath

As the weather gets warmer and summer approaches, kids of all ages will be soon be out and about on their bicycles. The Winamac Police Department sponsored a bike rodeo on Saturday, May 21 to educate kids on a variety of safety measures to help them practice being cautious and vigilant around traffic. Although it was the first year for the event, it saw a good turnout with about 30 kids in attendance.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here