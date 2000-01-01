Winamac reaps grant funding for two projects

The Town of Winamac has recently been awarded two grants that are not only saving the town money now but will also later.

The town was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to modify the existing wastewater stabilization lagoons and also one from the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve sidewalks. The grants total $1,739,800.

Of the two grants, $700,000 will be used to lower or eliminate the ammonia levels at the wastewater lagoons per state regulations and the $1,039,800 will be used as part of a downtown renovation project. The $700,000 will be distributed to Winamac through the Community Development Block Grant Program.