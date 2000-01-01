Winamac scouts seeking community service opportunities

Assistant Scout Master Stacy Nichols shared some information about Winamac Boy Scout Troop #229 and the work that they do for the community during a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, May 6. He advised that this year will be the 74th year for the Winamac troop. The troop has been actively involved in the community in many different ways. Nichols said that just over the last year, the troop has been involved in over 15 service projects, which equates to over 1,000 hours of community service. Nichols said that if anyone knows of new projects or service opportunities that scouts can participate in, please reach out to scout master Steve McKinney. Winamac Boy Scout Troop #229 is the only boy scout troop in Pulaski County. They currently have only one scout from the Francesville area, but Nichols said that they would love to see a new troop form there.