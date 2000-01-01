Winamac Solar Park launches with ribbon cutting

On Tuesday, Sept 23, Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) representatives, local officials and town employees gathered for a short program, ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the Winamac Solar Park. This solar park, located at 1340 E. SR 14, along with other solar facilities in Indiana, composes part of the IMPA generation portfolio that provides wholesale power to 61 communities in Indiana and Ohio. The Winamac Solar Park was constructed by IMPA in collaboration with the town of Winamac. Rated at 3.3 MW-AC, the facility can produce an annual amount of energy enough to power approximately 500 homes. The park is located on approximately 13.5 acres of land and is comprised of 7,153 solar panels. Construction on the solar farm started in May 2024 and it was commissioned in June 2025.