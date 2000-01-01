Winamac spotlights Warrior Opportunity program

Alternative Education teacher Sarah Goodwin shared information about the Warrior Opportunity program during a regular school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. Winamac Community High School Principal Cody Hook said that the Warrior Opportunity Alternative Education program started two years ago. He said it has seen great success over the years. Goodwin explained students can be eligible for the program for a couple of reasons: either they were not succeeding in mainstream classes (significantly behind their peers in credits earned, repeated disciplinary infractions or facing expulsion) or had medical issues resulting in missed class time.