Winamac teams move on to regional

The preseason and regular season of hard work paid off Saturday for both Winamac cross-country teams at the Logansport sectional. The Winamac boys team qualified for the Culver Academies regional following a third-place finish and the girls team advanced after taking the fifth and final spot, beating Logansport by three points.

Logansport won the boys sectional trophy with 62 points followed by Western (70), Winamac (105), Peru (115) and Eastern (136).

Lewis Cass runner Bailey Scott was the sectional champion for the second straight year, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:36.65. The Warriors’ Ryan Hugger was a close second, just eight seconds off the leader. Three of the Winamac runners earned ribbons placing in the top 20: Huggler, Carson Bennett (14th) and Jason Tankersley (20th). Cristian Cardenas (21st), John VonTobel (49th) and Henry Antrim (60th) rounded out the Winamac boys team.

Running for the Lady Warriors were ribbon winners Kate Collins (8th) and Alexis Sheets (19th). They were joined by teammates Kingsley Kroft (24th), Emily Rausch (38th), Rori Blackman (41st), Hannah Scott (49th) and Taylor Clark (62nd).