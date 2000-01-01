Winamac Town Council appoints Buchanan to parks board

Mike Buchanan was recently appointed, by a unanimous vote, to the open parks board position at a regular Winamac Town Council meeting held on Monday, December 13. Current parks board member and president Chris Schramm had announced that he was not seeking reappointment at a regular parks board meeting in November of this year. Buchanan was appointed to the position starting in January 2022. Town manager Brad Zellers advised the council that Buchanan expressed interest in filling a position on the board in the past.