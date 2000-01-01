Home / News / Winamac Town Council approves bid for cemetery mowing, welcomes new officer
Shelby Pickens was sworn in as a Patrolman 3rd Class on Monday, March 28, and will serve as Winamac Police Department’s newest police officer.

Megan Galbreath

Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell came before the board to introduce new hire Shelby Pickens to the council. A $2,500 bid for cemetery mowing was also unanimously approved by the Winamac town council at a regular session held on Monday, March 14. The approved bid was one of two bids that were presented by town manager Brad Zellers at last month's council meeting. The winning bid came from John Crist for $2,500 per mow. 

