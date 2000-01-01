Home / News / Winamac Town Council approves job descriptions

Winamac Town Council approves job descriptions

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Winamac Town Council members are offering a little encouragement for the town employees to obtain state certifications as they approved a resolution during a special meeting on Dec. 29. 
The council approved a resolution that amended the job duties and responsibilities of the wastewater foreman, and wastewater, water and street laborers for the town. 
New water labor employees have a minimum timeline of two years before they will have a year and a half to acquire the certifications. New wastewater labor employees have a minimum timeline of three years. 

