Winamac Town Council approves job descriptions

Winamac Town Council members are offering a little encouragement for the town employees to obtain state certifications as they approved a resolution during a special meeting on Dec. 29.

The council approved a resolution that amended the job duties and responsibilities of the wastewater foreman, and wastewater, water and street laborers for the town.

New water labor employees have a minimum timeline of two years before they will have a year and a half to acquire the certifications. New wastewater labor employees have a minimum timeline of three years.