Winamac Town Council approves police chief pay increase

The Winamac Town Council approved the proposed pay increase for Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber during a special town council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The proposal was brought to the council on Monday, Sept. 15 by Eber, who advised that he has discovered that he is severely underpaid compared to other chiefs in similar sized communities. The Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners ultimately decided to recommend to the town council that Eber receive an additional $200 per paycheck plus receiving compensation for his certifications. On Tuesday, town councilman Larry Weaver stated that he believes that the increase should not take effect until the first pay in January. He made a motion for this and it was seconded by Danyelle Weaver. It passed, with Tom Murray in opposition. Murray had said that he thinks the pay increase is too much.