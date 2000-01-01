Home / News / Winamac Town Council approves talks of connecting Panhandle Pathway with state park

Winamac Town Council approves talks of connecting Panhandle Pathway with state park

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Winamac Town Council unanimously agreed to enter into talks with engineers to see the possibilities of adding a stone surface to connect the Panhandle Pathway and the Tippecanoe River State Park. As explained by chairman of the state park access committee Fred Kasten, the Friends of the Panhandle Pathway have been looking for ways for several years to connect the trail with parks on both ends of the trail. Kasten asked the council on behalf of the Pathway for backing from the Town of Winamac to potentially add crushed stone on top of recently installed water and sewer lines. The proposed stone path would reach across US 35.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here