Winamac town council approves tax abatement, new officer

A tax abatement for the company Standard Integrated Solutions was approved at a recent Winamac Town Council meeting on Oct. 11 to further assist them in purchasing robotics as well as hiring new employees. Standard Integrated Solutions, with the abatement, is planning on investing roughly $1.7 million into upgraded robotics and create 10 more jobs. It was stated that those who are currently employed are working somewhere between 30 and 40 hours of overtime each week. The abatement was accepted unanimously by the board. Town marshal Tyler Campbell also gave his report, which included introducing a new officer to the force. Campbell introduced new hire James Handy, who stated that he has not had previous experience as an officer, but has been in EMS since he graduated high school.