Winamac Town Council awards blight clearance bid

Matters are moving forward to tear down the old elevator on Logan Street in Winamac. The KIRPC blight clearance bid was officially awarded during a special Winamac Town Council session on Monday, July 31. In October, it was said that the proposed budget for the project is $268,280 with $250,000 estimated for demolition and $18,280 for grant administration fees. During Monday's special session, president Larry Weaver advised that they had received three bids for the project. The highest bid received was $275,000 and the lowest was $235,000, which came from Jackson Demolition Services in Rochester. Jackson's was ultimately approved for the work.