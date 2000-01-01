Winamac Town Council continues discussions of UTVs

Winamac Town Council members continue to discuss whether the golf cart ordinance should be amended to include side-by-side vehicles (UTVs).

The changing of the golf cart ordinance began a few months ago after a local business asked if the ordinance could include UTVs for business purposes such as snow removal. At that time the council said they would think about it.

Town manager Brad Zellers said he has spoken with nine different communities regarding their golf cart ordinances and what they allow. He said two of the communities would allow both the UTVs and golf carts.

It was decided that the council will think about it more and talk about it again at the September meeting.

Councilman Alvin Parish was absent from the meeting.