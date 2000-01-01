Winamac Town Council decides not to pay county for dispatching services

Winamac Town Council members decided not the pay the sheriff’s office for dispatching services but are open to negotiations in the future.

At a special session on Dec. 29, council members approved to stop paying for dispatching services. In the past, the Town of Winamac has annually budgeted funds to pay for sheriff’s office dispatching. This year, the town council questioned why they are the only municipality that is paying for the services.

The town pays about $31,000 a year for the services but there isn’t a contract between the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the town. It appears the town started paying for the service when the 911 system began in the county.

The council is also concerned that residents are paying 911 fees with their phone service plus their tax funds are being spent on the same service when the town pays the $31,000.

Berger reminded the council that the dispatch center does help dispatch the town utilities after hours.

Council members approved not to pay anything at this time but negotiations can occur.