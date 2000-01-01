Winamac Town Council discusses pros, cons of fire territories

Baker Tilly's Susan Cowen was at a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 to go over fire territories with the Winamac Town Council. Present at the meeting were MacKenzie Ledley and Jeremy Beckner of the Monroe Township Advisory Board, Kim Burke, Monroe Township Trustee, town council members Judy Heater, Tom Murray, Jr., Alvin Parish and Danyelle Weaver and town manager Brad Zellers. Cowen gave the boards an updated version of the same report that she had given them in the summer, but she said it was not drastically different. She explained that it has been updated with the budget information that is available on Indiana Gateway and the current assessed values for 2025. Cowen said the unit will be able to accrue an operating levy for the first year. An additional 10% levy was assumed for the first year so they have a reserve to help pay for any unexpected costs. After the first year, the additional 10% would drop off.