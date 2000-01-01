Winamac Town Council eliminates the pool project

The Winamac Town Council has approved to eliminate the proposed pool project after months of discussion and debate.

During a regular meeting on March 11, councilwoman Judy Heater, who helped initiate the pool committee, said town manager Brad Zellers calculated some numbers for the committee and it appears it will cost about $40,000 to operate the pool per year.

Heater asked the town to support the project so the committee can apply for a grant to build the pool and return to asking for donations. She thinks that if the pool committee can obtain the grant then they will have a better idea of how much to ask for from donors.

Councilman Alvin Parish asked Heater if they could raise $556,000 even after they receive the grant.

Clerk-treasurer Melanie Berger said she has concerns because of the local income tax hits that Pulaski County is experiencing.

“We did not have enough revenue to have a balanced budget in 2018,” Berger said. “We were some $60,000 short and that was just in the general fund. Currently with the issue we have, with income tax issues, we cannot financially afford it.”

Heater opposed the motion to eliminate the pool project.