Winamac Town Council to gather more information on fire territories

The Winamac Town Council picked up their conversation about fire territories at regular meeting on Monday, April 8. Town manager Brad Zellers and clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft have recently met with Baker Tilly about the matter. The town board has been discussing potentially establishing a fire territory for several months now, but no official action has been taken yet. So far, the fire territory would consist of Winamac and Monroe Township, but others can join. Zellers said that one of the main concerns has been what effect the fire territory will have on taxes. He noted that they really need to gather more information to answer some of those questions that they have.