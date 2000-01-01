Winamac Town Council hears ideas from Pulaski County Tribe

Brandi Larkin brought forth three different possible community improvement projects for the Winamac Town Council to consider during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 12. The first item she addressed was the proposed amphitheater, tentatively planned to be put in an area behind the library. She said she was looking for reconfirmation from the town council that they will still support the project. The land they are looking at is county property, so Larkin said she will need to speak to the county commissioners soon as well. In addition to building the amphitheater itself, she said they are also looking at building public restrooms and extending the walking trail. She advised that because there are so many components to this project, it would have to have multiple phases.