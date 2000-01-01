Winamac Town Council hotly debates COVID pay policy for employees

The COVID-19 policy was brought up by councilwoman Judy Heater who felt the matter needed to be discussed again in light of a recent resurgence of cases in the county. Currently, town employees get five sick days a year. President Murray made a motion to direct all town employees to use their sick days, personal days, and vacation time in addition to two additional sick days if they or their child tests positive for COVID-19 in order to be paid. The motion was seconded by Larry Weaver and ultimately passed. The two extra sick days took effect on Friday, Aug. 27.