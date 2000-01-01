Winamac Town Council OKs National Honor Society community project

Members from the Winamac Community High School National Honor Society (NHS) visited the Winamac Town Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 12 to seek permission for a community project at the cemetery. Levi Brown, Isabella Dommer, Charlie Beckner, Nathan Pierzchalski and Gabriella Trusty were the NHS members present. Levi Brown explained that every year, NHS does a service project to help the community. He said they would like to participate in the annual spring cemetery clean-up at the Winamac Municipal Cemetery and the McKinley Addition. Brown said that they would like to clean up any trash, rake and blow leaves and fix or replace any broken flags. Although they would love to participate in the clean-up on the scheduled clean-up day, Thursday, April 2, Brown said that will be during school and extracurricular activities. They would like to help on Saturday, March 28 or Sunday, March 29 instead so more NHS members would be available to participate.