Winamac Town Council opens up bids for new fire truck

The Winamac Town Council discussed two sets of bids during a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 13 – the fire truck and the trash service bids. They opened up the fire truck bids first. The only bid they received was from Alexis Fire Equipment Company for a commercial pumper and a custom pumper. It was explained that a commercial pumper has an extended cab and would be similar to the pumper that the Winamac Fire Department has now. The bid for the commercial pumper is $571,187. The custom pumper bid is $684,905 and would have a custom chassis built in line with the specifications that they lay out. Winamac volunteer firemen were also present at the meeting and advised the board that they would prefer to have a custom pumper, as it would allow firemen more room in the cab and would be safer for them. The bid will be under review.