Winamac Town Council race proves to be tightest in primary

Indiana's primary election day was on Tuesday, May 3 and approximately 21% of Pulaski County's registered voters turned out to have their voices heard. The number is slightly down from the previous two election cycles in 2020 and 2018. In 2020, which did include a presidential race, 31.03% of the county's voters cast their ballot while in 2018 about 25% of the county's voters went to the polls. Contenders solely existed on the Republican ballot this primary, with no contested races on the Democrat ballot. The tightest competition of this year's primary proved to be for the two open at-large seats on the Winamac Town Council. The race was contested by three Republican candidates, Alvin R. Parish, Danyelle Weaver and James "Jim" Watkins. It came down to just mere votes, but both Parish and Weaver received 151 votes while James "Jim" Watkins received 149 votes.