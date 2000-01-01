Winamac Town Council receives update on housing project

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer was present at a regular Winamac Town Council meeting on Sept. 9, to update the board on things regarding the proposed housing project for the county farm property. Origer said that they have discussed the pre-development services agreement that would be between the town, county and the housing company. He said that although he is not prepared to seek approval of the pre-development services agreement quite yet, attorneys Justin Schramm, Kevin Tankersley and the Housing Resource Hub's attorneys have reviewed it and they said it is good to go if/when all the parties are ready to adopt it. As far as project progress goes, Origer said that the town has been preliminarily awarded $1 million as part of the state's READI 2.0 regional grant program to put towards the project. He said that amount would alleviate a significant part of the utility development.