Winamac Town Council receives updates from police department

New Winamac Town Officers Aaron Coppernoll (left) and Brett Funk (right) joined Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber at the Feb. 10 town board meeting.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Winamac Town Council received several updates from Police Chief Branson Eber during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 10. Right now, the department is fully staffed and they have part-time help as well. Eber advised that there have been some speed complaints lately, particularly on Monticello Street in front of the car dealerships and on CR 60 S. and CR 50 W. (near the Winamac Cemetery and the Pulaski County Recycling Center), where they have been doing regular traffic stops. The radar speed trailer will be moved out on CR 60 S. In regards to the school, Eber added that himself and Lieutenant Brett Funk have been sitting at the school crosswalks every morning and regular walk- throughs have been conducted in each of the schools.

