Winamac Town Council selects banner contest winners

Three banner contest winners were chosen by the Winamac Town Council during their regular meeting on May 12. The winners are Xavier Osburn, age 17; Aisley Evans, age 9; and Maddilyn Castle, age 15. In April, Main Street Winamac and the Town of Winamac announced their collaboration in the Main Street Winamac Art Competition Banner Contest. The contest was open to children in grades K-12. A total of 53 entries were received and the top 10 finalists were brought to the town council for a final vote. Once the town council chose the contest winners, it was decided that a banner hanging ceremony would be held on Friday, June 6 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot along US 35 near Pearl Street Market to put the winning art on display.