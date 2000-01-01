Winamac Town Council votes to proceed with school resource officer

A School Resource Officer (SRO) may soon be walking the halls of the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation thanks to an upwards vote from the Winamac Town Council to proceed pursuing the matter. Chief Campbell said that Lieutenant Austin would be assigned to the school during the school year and his daily activities would be dictated by the superintendent. He would also work sporting and social events as dictated by superintendent Chezem. He would serve as the SRO in full duty uniform. The corporation and the police department's vision for the SRO is to have a consistent, visible police presence in the school to help not only deter incidents but to also provide students with more positive interactions with police. Once discussion concluded, councilwoman Judy Heater made the motion to allow the matter to move forward, and it was seconded by councilman Larry Weaver. It ultimately passed.